logo

no avatar
obituary

Rosemary Liles

• Today at 5:30 PM

COLLINS — Rosemary Liles, 75, of Collins, passed away on December 28, 2016 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky. She was born on August 4, 1941 in Fitchville. She was a 1959 graduate of New London High School and a 1964 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in English. She taught American Literature and High School grammar. She married John Liles on March 7, 1964. She was an active member of the Collins United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years, played piano and organ, sang in the choir and helped with youth programs. She was a member of the Townsend Fire Belles for over 25 years, served as a 4-H advisor, former member of the Sandusky Choral Society. She enjoyed traveling with her family and short trips in later years, especially summer vacations in Marblehead. She loved rocks, as they reminded her of Jesus being the Rock of Salvation forever.

She is survived by her husband John, their children, Mary Mishkin, of Lagrange, Andy (Lori) Liles, of Collins, and four grandchildren, Jessie, Layla, Alex, and Zane.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Fanchon (Kline) Wilson, a daughter Eve Keegan, and a brother Terry Wilson.

A memorial service will be held on Monday January 2, at the Collins United Methodist Church at 11:00 am. There will be a Celebration of Life and a luncheon in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.

Private burial will take place at Collins Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Collins UMC, Foundation Church, or Stein Hospice.