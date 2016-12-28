Ruth F. Ensminger

She was born September 15, 1930 in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Harold and Lucille (Hofacker) Schnee, and was a lifelong area resident. Ruth was a 1948 graduate of St. Paul High School, and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was a former employee of Rotary Printing Company, the Seven Sea’s Restaurant, the Gas Light Drive-in, Woolworth’s Department Store, was the former co-owner of Hol-Roy’s Crystal Restaurant, and was a former St. Paul High School Cafeteria worker. She was a member of the Maple City Garden Club, enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Enrichment Center, flower arranging, was a huge Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers fan, and enjoyed wintering in Florida for many years. The love of Ruth’s life was her family, especially enjoying going to school sports, and school activities.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Hollis L. Ensminger, of Norwalk, Ohio, by her children, Kathy Baum, of Norwalk, Ohio, David (Ensminger) Hollisson of Burlington, Ontario, Canada, Peggy and Joe Popovic, of Norwalk, Ohio, and Nancy and Glenn Higgins of Norwalk, Ohio. Ruth is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren, and by her brother, Richard Schnee. She was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Schnee, and by her son in law, Donald Baum.

Friends may call on Friday, December 30, 2016 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main St. Norwalk, Ohio. Msgr. Kenneth Morman will officiate. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 48 Executive Drive, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or to Huron County Senior Enrichment Service, 130 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.