Myron J. “Joe” Gerber

He was born February 6, 1923 in Franks, Ohio and was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII. Myron was co-owner of the former Monroeville Marine for 62 years. He also was the Light and Water Superintendent for the Village of Monroeville for 20 years, retiring in 1977. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Monroeville, St. John Neumann Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 547, Monroeville, AMVETS Post 17, Sandusky, VFW Post 2743, Norwalk, life member of the Experimental Air Craft Association, Lake Erie Marine Trades Association and a former member of the Huron River Joint Fire District. His hobbies included; being a pilot, science and technology, airplanes, boating and was an avid reader.

He is survived by four daughters, Christina (Michael) Raftery of Monroeville, Karen (Michael) Mingus of Norwalk, Donna Francisco of Sandusky and Tracy (Jeff) Rhoad of Norwalk; one son in law, John (Sandra) Doering of Peoria, IL and one daughter in law, Judy Gerber of Monroeville; 13 grandchildren, Keely (Brian) Kreinbrink and Felicia Kreinbrink both of Shelby, OH, Jacob Kreinbrink of Ostrander, OH, Brendan (Susie) Raftery of Clinton Township, MI, Brian (Melissa) Gerber of Ada, OH, Angela (Bret) Gies of Findlay, OH, Trenton Gerber of North Canton, OH, Joseph Doering of Sandusky, OH, Beth (Phillip) Exley of Greenville, SC, Thomas (Donna) Draime and Jessica Draime, both of Columbus, OH, Justin (Lindy) Francisco of Sarasota, FL, Alexa Williams of Bowling Green, OH; 6 great grandchildren, Lily and Annabelle Raftery, Cameron and Sadie Kreinbrink, Emmalyn Gerber, Cecelia Draime and two more on the way; his siblings, Raymond Gerber, Donald Gerber and Doris Gerber, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Stefanik) Gerber in 2004; one son, David Gerber, one daughter, Sandra Doering; one grandson, Steven Gerber; his parents, Cletus and Monica (Leis) Gerber, Sr.; his mother in law, Margaret Stefanik; brothers, Cletus, Jr., Gerald and Richard Gerber; two sisters, Thelma Gerber and Patricia Usselman.

Friends may call Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 3:00-8:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 30, 2016 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 66 Chapel Street, Monroeville. Fr. Ronald A. Schock will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph School Endowment Fund, 79 Chapel Street, Monroeville, OH 44847.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.