Lee A. Archibald

He was born April 17, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Robert B. and Joanne (Aldrich) Archibald. He was a 1964 graduate of Norwalk High School and was proud to have achieved his Eagle Scout honors, and was a graduate of Lorain County Community College. He worked at Pioneer Balloon Company, and was a Sales and Marketing Director at Decko Products in Sandusky. He was also owner of Southern Sales Associates domestically, and Archibald Marketing, LTD internationally. He was known for his strong faith and previously attended The Chapel. He was very social, his friends were his family and his family were his friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Katherine (Wesnitzer) Archibald of Sandusky; children, Natalie Meyers of Toledo, Erin (Bill) Dotson of Norwalk, Chad (Heidi) Corso of Sandusky, Brad (Jennifer) Corso of Amherst and Holly (David) Thompson of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Robin Green of Bradenton, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Jerry Archibald.

A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday from 2:00 until time of service at 4:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Private interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association for research or Stein Hospice. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com