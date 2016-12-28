Florence I. Ross

She married H. Wayne Ross on August 7, 1948 at the First Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Ohio. Florence was a member of Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hilliard. She was a retired employee of the Kroger Company on Henderson Road. She especially loved spending time with family, all of whom she warmly welcomed into her home at any time. She had a special tenderness in her heart for children, as she and her husband were foster parents. Florence continued to express her tenderness by volunteering at the Ohio Wildlife Preserve and feeding the wildlife around her home. As an avid gardener, she was able to display her flowers in arrangements throughout the year.

Her survivors include one daughter Stephanie (James) Hagberg of Columbia, Maryland, two sons Dennis (Catherine) Ross of Hilliard and Benjamin (Joanna) Ross of Dublin, sister-in- law Lucille Ross of Plymouth, three grandchildren Michael, Kelly, and Abby, and two great-grandsons Elijah and Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd G. and Belle (McPherson) Cole, her husband H. Wayne Ross, one brother Everett Cole, four sisters Leona Cole, Eunice Hankammer, Virginia Burke, and Phyllis Cole, along with two grandchildren Julaine and Scott Hagberg.

A Memorial Graveside Service will be held on March 25, 2017 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial funds will be donated to Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hilliard.

Florence’s family would like to express their gratitude for the compassionate, loving care that she received from Pastor Elizabeth (Libby) Buuck, along with Shirley Berger, Connie Boring, and Louise Vaselakes of Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church. With appreciation, her family would like to thank Florence’s dear friend Donna Coulter, all of the Visiting Angels, especially Linda Hosenfeld, who so graciously cared for Florence, along with the caregivers from Right at Home, especially Molly, who always had a smile for Florence. Finally, the care that Florence received from the staff at Altercare of Hilliard, along with the Vitas Hospice Care nurses, especially nurse Lee, was of great comfort to Florence’s family.