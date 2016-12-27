Leslie Dean King

Mr. King is survived by his son: Mike (Lana) King of Willard, 3 daughters: Susie King of LaVerne, CA, Patty King of Marblehead, and Lori (Mike) Pugh of Willard, sister in law: Nancy King, 10 grandchildren: Stephany Burkhalter, Angie and Kari King, Mikara Gallegos, Tim Moore, Mike King Jr, Andrew and Nicole Blankenship, Shannon King and Kaci Wilkinson, 15 Great Grandchildren and 3 nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his wife: Annabelle King in 2014, son: Thomas D. King, brother: William T. King and sister: Gloria Jean Stotz.

Friends may call Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 5-7 PM at the Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Luigi Perez officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery with military rites provided by the Willard American Legion/VFW. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Stein Hospice through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com