Mary Ann Sumner

She was born December 15, 1936 in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late John A. and Martha E. (Sholes) Winkler, and had lived most of her life in the Norwalk area having been raised in the Huron County Children’s Home. Mary was a housekeeper for several families in the area.

She is survived by her children, Tim Winkler, of New London, Ohio, Ruth Ringle, of Port Clinton, Ohio, Tom Ringle, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Mark Ringle, of Adrian, Michigan, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, by her sister, Ruth Esker, of Perrysburg, Ohio, and by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her husbands, Bob Taylor, Dale Ringle, and John Bent, by her brothers Bud, Louie, Dick, Bob, Harry Melvin, and Alex Winkler, and by her sisters Lois Mann and Betty Cox.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Inurnment will be in Milan Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Cancer Association, P.O. Box 415, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.