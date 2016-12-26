Larry Wayne Bulmahn

He was born on March 16, 1944 in Decatur, Indiana the son of the late Theodore Bulmahn and the late Esther (Bultemeier) Bulmahn. Larry was united in marriage to Colleen Hitzeman on September 17, 1976 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Ft. Wayne and she survives. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church - Preble. Larry was a lifelong farmer in Preble Township. He was also the owner / operator of Bulmahn Farm Supply.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Colleen Bulmahn of Decatur, IN; daughter, Denise (Gene) Whitaker of Lakeland, FL; son, Brian (Devyn) Bulmahn of Decatur, IN; daughter, Amber (Zack) Riley of Norwalk, OH; brother, Eugene (Helen) Bulmahn of Decatur, IN; sister-in- law, Barb Bulmahn of Decatur, IN; sister-in- law, Barbara Bulmahn of Ft. Wayne, IN; 3 Grandchildren, Keaton Bulmahn, Jacqui Worthen, and Kelli Hapshire; and 3 Great- Grandchildren.

Preceding Larry in death was a daughter: Danielle Bulmahn; 2 brothers: Leroy Bulmahn and Willis Bulmahn.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016 in the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Preble with Rev. Dr. Daniel Brege officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Preble.

Friends will be received from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Decatur and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request Preferred Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church - Preble; Worship for Shut Ins, or Wyneken Lutheran School.