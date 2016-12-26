Kay L. Durnwald

She was born March 29, 1940 in Clyde to Martin Luther "Luke" and Helen (VanAtor) Hartman.

Kay was a 1958 graduate of Clyde High School. She had many jobs over the years, including the Clyde Savings Bank, laundrymat, and Wollin Products. She enjoyed playing cards, looking though recipe books to find something to bake, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children: Melissa (John) Consolo of Bellevue and Mark Durnwald of Clyde; grandchildren: Anthony and Chelsie Consolo and Whitney and Mark II Durnwald.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, and her great-grandson, Mason James Clark.

Family graveside services will be held. Burial will be in McPherson Cemetery. Auxter Funeral Home, Bellevue is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com