Frances Bogner Gilbert

She married Richard Bogner April 2, 1945 at St. Sebastian’s Church, Bismark. He preceded her in death in 1986. On May 1, 1992 she married Ernest Gilbert at Immaculate Conception Church; He preceded her in death in 2010.

Frances was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, the Altar Rosary Society, the former D of I, 4- County Young at Heart, Eagles 490 Auxiliary, and volunteered for Memorial Hospice. She worked for 28 years at the GE Bellevue Lamp Plant.

She is survived by her son, Dave (Kathy) Bogner of Twinsburg, OH; daughters, Donna (Tom) Schlosser of Fostoria, Barb Collier of Clyde; step-daughter, Pam (Dan) Verhoff of Bellevue; 2 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, and 10 step great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she is preceded in death by her son, Joseph Bogner, two daughters, Ann and Frances Marie Bogner; step daughter, Rita Hay; 3 sisters, and 3 brothers.

A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 East Center St., Bellevue. Burial will follow at Bellevue Catholic Cemetery. Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue is in care of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to Immaculate Conception Church, the Immaculate Conception School Endowment, or Donor’s Choice.

