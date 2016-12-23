Ivon M. Service

She was born to the late Arthur and Emma (Stoneham) Bixby on November 7, 1919, in Norwalk, Ohio where she was lifelong area resident. She was a member of the Norwalk First United Methodist Church and attended the Amherst Church of the Nazarene. Ivon enjoyed cooking, crocheting and keeping a neat and tidy home and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Charles A. (Dianne) Service, of Vermilion, Ohio, and David L. (Joni) Service, of Norwalk, Ohio, by 5 grandchildren, by 10 great grandchildren, and by her sister Joyce, from Elyria, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband George L. Service, in 2003, and her brothers, Marvin, Roy and George Bixby.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Amherst Church of the Nazarene, 210 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio 44001. Friends are also invited to share a meal with the family, immediately following services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Amherst Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./