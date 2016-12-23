Clarence R. Ellett

He was born July 22, 1913, in Bedford, Ohio, and was raised on a farm in Hudson, Ohio. Clarence graduated from Hudson High School in 1931, and attended Kent State University from 1931 to 1934. He joined the Presbyterian Church in Northfield, Ohio, about 1926 where he was elected as Elder. Clarence worked for various county Farm Bureau Co-Operatives from 1934 until 1951, and was the former Manager of the Huron County Farm Bureau. He served 42 months in the United States Army Air Corps in 1942. He entered China over the Hump and was assigned to the 4th Photo Tech Unit attached to the 21st Photo Recon Sqdn. where he did equipment maintenance until the war ended in 1945. Clarence was employed as Manager of the Farm Bureau Co-Operative. In October, 1953, he took employment as the Environmental Health person in the Huron County Health Department, and retired in 1977 as the Deputy Health Commissioner.

In retirement, he was hired as the Superintendent of Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk, Ohio, where he served for 10 years. He was active in various volunteer activities, taught Sunday School, served on many boards, and committees, and was a former 4-H Advisor. Clarence was a life member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, was a life member of Firelands Post #2743 Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Ohio Environmental Health Association, and the Ohio Health Association. He was also a member of the T.B. and Health Association, the Audubon Club, and Genealogy and historical societies.

Clarence is survived by his children, Susan Gest of Grafton, Ohio, Allen (Anne) Ellett of Sylvania, Ohio, and Robert (Lorie) Ellett of Columbus, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Wendi (Steve) Crawford, Tim Gest, Jayne Gest, Jennifer (Jason) Bickley, Douglas (Samantha) Ellett, Jeffrey Ellett, David Ellett, Andy Gest, and Elizabeth Ellett, by his great granddaughter, Jayna Crawford, and by his son in law, Jamie Ebert.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth M. “Betty” Ellett in 2008, and by daughter, Janet Ebert in 2002, and by his son in law, Russell Gest in 2001.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Firelands Blvd., Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Adrian Doll will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, to the Norwalk Salvation Army, 55 Whittlesey Ave. Norwalk, Ohio, or to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./