Charles Frederic Hoffer

He was born in Lorain, Ohio in 1949. He studied geology at Mount Union College and married Betty Shaffer before going to work for the Glidden Company. There, he began his career on the factory floor and retired as the company’s environmental coordinator.

With the help of family and friends, he build a log cabin from the ground up and spent many happy hours tending to the natural world around it.

He loved to build, to cultivate the land, to raise animals, and to fish.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Hoffer; his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Sandra Hoffer; his mother-in-law, Magdalen Shaffer Potts; his grandsons, George and Levi Hoffer Perry, whom he taught to fish; his guardian angel, Debra J. Oehling; and other friends and relatives too numerous to recount.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Verna; his wife, Betty; and his good friend, Frank Stuller.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Florence Congregation Church, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. and a luncheon at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in celebration of Charlie’s life may be given to Stein Hospice at 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or to the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio at 510 E. N. Broadway, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.mormanfuneralhome.com