Marilyn A. “Nickoli” Friend

Marilyn is survived by her children Pam A. (Joey) Hampton, Brenda L. (Susie) Friend, Julia L. (Gregg) Smith, Chris J. (Jennifer) Friend, Lisa M. (Edmund) Holleran, and Georgina “Gina” F. (John) Nolan, all of Norwalk, Ohio, by her sister Joyce Bachman of Tampa, Florida, her brother in law Tom (Brenda) Friend, of Wakeman, Ohio, and her sister in law Mary Lou Mack, of Collins, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andy Burneson, Hope Whitmill, Ashley (Aaron) Schoen, Daren Smith, Hannah, Sydney, George, Annie, and Raeleigh Friend, Colt Holleran, Sabra, Alexandria and Lane Nolan, and by 2 great grandchildren Allen and Dylan Whitmill and she was excited to be welcoming her 3rd great grandchild in April. She was preceded in death by her husband George Friend, Jr., her brother John Nickoli, and sister in law Norma Jackson and her biological father Walter Nickoli.

Friends may call on Friday, December 23, 2016 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Msgr. Kenneth Morman will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./