Ruth E. Berner

Prior to her retirement, Ruth worked as a library assistant at Norwalk High School. She was also involved in Jaycees and was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. In her retirement, she volunteered at the Norwalk Public Library, the Woodlawn Cemetery, and was active in the Red Hat Society. Ruth proudly rode many floats in local parades dressed in her finest Red Hat garb. She frequently had her picture in the Norwalk Reflector, which she loved to share with her children and grandchildren.

Ruth also volunteered at Pleasant Street School, dressed up as “Mrs. Claus” for the St. Peter Day Nursery and volunteered for many years at Fisher Titus Medical Center in the surgery waiting area. She was a very active resident at The Carriage House, playing on the dartball team, watering plants in the garden, feeding the birds, and contributing her collection of penguins to the display case in the entryway. Ruth regularly listened to WLKR for the “quickie quiz” questions and answers to share at the morning News Flash with the Carriage House residents.

Ruth was a special woman who will be missed by her family and many friends. Friends may call on Friday, December 23, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Ann Marshall, Pastor of St. Peter Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to St. Peter Lutheran Church 243 Benedict Ave. Norwalk, Ohio, or to The Carriage House, 175 Shady Lane Dr., Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./