James A. Starkey

James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. On July 24, 1971, he married Susan L. Lindley He was employed by G.T.E. in Oberlin and Brunswick, Ohio, for 27 years before his retirement. James also was a Fire Captain in Wakeman, Ohio, Fire Chief for Brunswick Hills Township in Medina, Ohio and served as the Fire Inspector and Investigator in Medina.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Starkey; two sons, Carleton (Patricia) Starkey of Ashland and William (Jacquie) Starkey of Sullivan; and seven grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Dena and Hospice of North Central Ohio for their loving care during James's illness.

There will be no services or visitation at this time. The Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashland County Cancer Association.

