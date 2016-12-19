Leota Bores Haupricht

She is survived by her son, Allan Haupricht of Willard; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Herman M. Haupricht in 1967; her son, Herman Leroy Haupricht in 2007 and an infant daughter, Coletta Ada Haupricht; 4 brothers and a sister.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio. The funeral mass will be Friday, December 23, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Willard, Ohio with Fr. Eric Culler officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Willard, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis School. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com