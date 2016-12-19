Clara (Canterbury) Bryant

She was born April 5, 1918 in Lawrence County, KY to the late James Henry Canterbury and Sallie Cyrus Canterbury. She worked over 34 years at the Berlin Fruit Box Company in Berlin Heights and attended Cline Street Freewill Baptist Church in Norwalk for many years. She enjoyed spending the summer days in her flower garden and winters quilting. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and family.

She is survived by her children, Dottie (Richard “Dick”) Wynkoop of Norwalk, Mary Jane (The late Charlie) Salmons of Berlins Heights and George (Randi) Bryant of Shepherdsville, KY; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Bryant; grandson, James “Scott” Evans; and several brothers and sisters.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Burial will follow at Meadow Green Memorial Park in Huron.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 and WGGN Radio, P.O. Box 247, Castalia, OH 44824.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.