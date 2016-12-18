Sharon Kay Eden

She was born, January 7, 1950, to the late Richard L. and Lenora (Miller) Baxter, in Norwalk, Ohio, and was a lifelong area resident.

Sharon was a graduate of South Central High School in 1969, she was a member of the Farm Women’s Club, Fire Belles, and was an active volunteer for the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department activities, and donated her time to the Huron County Board of Elections.

She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Edward H. Eden, of North Fairfield, Ohio, by her children, Stephen E. (Krista) Eden, of Monroeville, Ohio, and Sheryl Lynn Eden, of North Fairfield, Ohio, by her four grandchildren, Kadon, Brice, Eva, and Emme, and by her siblings, Sheila (K. Paul) Stang, of Monroeville, and Vernon (Ann) Baxter, of North Fairfield, Ohio.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St. Norwalk, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December, 21, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Tim McCollum will officiate. Interment will be at North Fairfield Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.