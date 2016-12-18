Clara B. Adelman

Born in Shelby, Ohio, Clara was the middle child of Steven and Lillian (Fox) Gosser. She grew up in the Shelby settlement area. Clara understood the merit and value of hard work by spending eighteen years as an employee at Shelby Spring Hinge. She raised two young daughters after the sudden passing of her first husband Paul B. Cramer (1952) after only four years of marriage.

In 1964, she moved to Norwalk and became a farm wife and mother to a son upon her marriage to her second husband Paul O. Adelman, who preceded her in death in 1988. Clara was a perfect example of someone giving so much and asking so little in return.

She lived her life devoted to her strong Catholic faith. A faithful servant of God she was a member of St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church and the Ladies of St. Alphonsus.

Clara leaves a legacy for others to emulate as a tireless caregiver for her family and others in need of an outstretched hand. Endless hours were selflessly given as a volunteer at Twilight Gardens Nursing Home caring for anyone in need of a loving heart. Clara was passionate about her summer garden and determined to grow the largest tomatoes ensuring a bountiful canning season.

Due to her other hobby of knitting many family members were kept warm with her cozy afghans and slippers.

Clara is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Richard) Pheiffer, Paula Cramer and a son Eric (Becky) Adelman, all of Norwalk. Grand-daughters, Nickie (Pat) Schwan, Jessica (Aaron) Naylor, and grandson Derek Adelman of Norwalk. Great-grandson, Griffin Schwan and Great-granddaughters, Khloe Adelman and Brynleigh Naylor. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who were close to her heart.

Clara was preceded in death by her two sisters, Alma (Richard) Cramer and Theresa (Bill) Majors.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk. Rev. Ron Schock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial gifts in Clara’s honor may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio, 44870, Norwalk Catholic School/FCEDO Endowment Fund, 93 East Main St., Norwalk, Ohio, 44857, or St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 1322 Settlement Road, Norwalk, Ohio, 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.