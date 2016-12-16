Penny M. Kennison

Kennison was born June 28, 1933 in Geneva to Merl B. and Edith H. (Rhoades) Penhollow.

She was employed by ATC in Geneva for 39 years. Penny was a member of New Life Assembly of God. She belonged to the Geneva, V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary #6846 and the United Steel Workers Union, Geneva #6142 where she was the president for 20 years. Penny enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cookouts with her family, she was an avid reader.

Penny is survived by her children Rev. Richard "Rick" E. (Debbie) Kennison of Norwalk; and Vickie Kujanpaa of Geneva; grandchildren; Michelle, Jason Ehrenberg; Jeremy, Jesse, Nicole, Cory Kennison, Tristan Kujanpaa; great grandchildren; Andrew, Brandon, Cara and Deanna Ehrenberg, Jackson, Sienna Kennison; brother Albert William (Carol) Penhollow of Katy, TX and her faithful dog, Baby.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl, whom she married in West Field, NY, on Sept. 3, 1950, Son James C., parents; siblings George, Raymond, Donald, Emma Fuller and Peg Stone, and her faithful dog, Milo.

Calling hours will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at Walker Funeral Home, 828 Sherman St., Geneva, with Ladies Auxillary #6846 honors. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Harry Pishcura of New Life Assembly, officiating.

Interment will be held at Mt. Pleasant, Geneva at a later date.

Contributions can be made to New Life Assembly 1961 La Fevre Rd., Geneva or Adoration Assembly, P.O. Box 429, Milan.