Marcos Mark Cabal Dial

His unconditional love for family, gentle nature, generous and hard working way of life, will forever be instilled as his legacy to all that were fortunate enough to be a part of his 94 year journey in life. His radiant smile and kindness brought joy to everyone and with that, a true blessing, which we will forever hold in our hearts.

Marcos Mark C Dial, was born October 20, 1922 in Kapayawan Botolan, Philippines to parents Segundo and Juana Dial. He is survived by our mother, his wife of 69 years, Edith Mae Dial.

Also survived by sisters Solidad Sambrano, Flora Chastain and brother Fransisco Dial

His predeceased brothers and sister include Herbasio Dial, Augustin Dial, Pedencio Dial, Pelarnio Dial, Clarita Ramos; sons-in-law Terry Adelman and Douglas Rorke.

His children are Jane Adelman, Joan and Jim Sitterly, Mark (Andre) Dial, Carlyn Rorke and Einar Larson. Grandchildren are Mike Adelman, Lisa & Kevin Kin, James Sitterly, Joyce Sitterly, Jennifer & Darin Wilson, Doug and Danielle Rorke, Jacklyn and Tim DesRosiers and Jennifer Larson. Great grandchildren are Nathan Adelman, Estella Wilson, Lyla Rorke and Rorke DesRosiers.

Our father is in heavenly peace, revisiting the gardens that he once planted and drifting in a warm salty sea breeze over Kapayawan.

A funeral service will be held at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 18th at 10:00 with a reception to follow.