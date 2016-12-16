George Nuhn

George enjoyed farming from a very young age and was active in the family farm his entire life. He enjoyed working with his friend and neighbor as a carpenter when he was younger in addition to farming. Being a farmer, he was a skilled “jack of all trades”. He loved growing, fixing and building things. He and his wife, Carol, enjoyed square dancing , Farm Bureau, and long country drives with their family, usually on Sunday, earlier in life. For many years, most evenings he could be found visiting with friends at McDonalds. He enjoyed going out to eat with family too. His family was very special to him as he was to them. He was affectionately known as Son, Brother, Husband, Uncle, Dad, Grandpa, “Pops”, and “Gramps”. He loved going to farm meetings, auctions and on road trips to look at machinery with his son and partner in farming. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with family and friends and especially grandkids and great-grandkids.

George is survived by his daughter, Linda Stallings, his son and his wife, John and Patti Nuhn, his sister, Clarice Snell, his grandchildren, Jennifer Stallings, Jacob Stallings and wife K.C., Nicholas Nuhn and Joshua Nuhn, his great-grandchildren, Dylan, Corinne and Minetta Stallings and Otto Eyrich, his nieces and nephews and many friends.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Lavonne “Carol” Nuhn, his son George E. Nuhn, his father and mother, George H. and Katherine M. Nuhn, and his sister, Roberta Willacker.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights, where services will be held on Monday at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Peaks Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association.