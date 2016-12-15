Maxine M. Boehler

She was born to Clarence and Lola Dillehay on May 27, 1924 in Waterford, Ohio. Maxine grew up in Zainesville, Ohio and moved to Monroeville in her twenties after her marriage to Kenneth. She retired from Huron County Human Services. Prior to this, Maxine had worked as a Legal Secretary in Norwalk and at the Seaman McLean Elevator in Monroeville. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Monroeville where she had served as the Council Secretary and in her early years she was active with the Ladies Circle. Maxine was a farmer’s wife and was active with her love of farm living. She enjoyed gardening and being outside. She loved to bake for her family and friends, sewing, making new things, especially for the children and grandchildren. She had also served as a 4H Advisor for many years.

She is survived by two sons, Donald (Theresa) Boehler, Fruitland Park, Florida and Larry (Susan) Boehler of Monroeville; one daughter, Diane (Kenneth) Arnett of Bellevue; seven grandchildren, Christine (Craig) Peters, Fruitland Park, FL, Kevin Boehler, Canton, OH, Kyle Boehler, Pittsburgh, PA, Joshua (Bethany) Arnett, Norwalk, OH, Travis (Amy) Arnett, Monroeville, OH, Nichole (Marc) Cefaratti, Streetsboro, OH and Steven (Cheryl) Gillespie, Arvada, CO; fourteen great greatchildren, Jared, Patrick, Gavin, Ireland, Riley, Triton, Tinsley, Trista, Toby, Tori, Aaron, Bella, Chloe and Abbey; nieces and nephews; one brother, Bill (Joan) Dillehay; one sister, Esther (George) Nourse .

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth Boehler in 2014; one daughter, Carol Lehman in 2010; her parents; one sister, Mary Crozier; three brothers, Bob, Melvin and Don Dillehay.

Friends may call Sunday, December 18, 2016 from 3-7:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville and on Monday, December 19, 2016 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 121 Broad Street, Monroeville from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. The Rev. Dr. Amy C. Little will officiate. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.