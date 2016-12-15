logo

Marvel A. Smeltz

WILLARD — Marvel A. Smeltz, 88, of Willard, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2016 at the Willows at Willard. She was born March 18, 1928 in North Fairfield to the late Franklin and Veneta (Leonard) Swander. Mrs. Smeltz was the secretary for the First United Methodist Church for 20 years. She was a member of the church where she sang in the choir and sewed.

Mrs. Smeltz is survived by 3 grandsons: Jeremy (Katie) Smeltz of Cincinnati, Nathan (Kailey) Smeltz of FL and Dustin (Crystal) Smeltz of Willard, 3 great grandchildren: Lorelei Smeltz, Melany “Lanie” Smeltz and Noel Smeltz. She was preceded by her parents, Husband: Harold Smeltz, son: Robert “Rob” Smeltz, and brother: Earl Swander.

Friends may call Monday, December 19, 2016 from 1-2 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Howard Street, Willard with the funeral services being held at 2:00 PM Monday with Pastor Doug Beggs officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or American Cancer Society through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made a www.lindseykocher.com