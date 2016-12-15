Harry Lynn Perkins

Harry was a genuine “good guy”. He loved his classic Ford Thunderbird, was a lifelong member of the New London Eagles, and had served his country in the US Navy.

On June 13, 1952, Harry was born to the late Charles and Gretchen (Hunter) Perkins in New London. Harry was a graduate of New London High School and EHOVE.

He is survived by his children, Brian Perkins, Megan Perkins, Jody (Craig Roberts) Enderby; grandchildren, Dylan, Dalton, Jordyn, Lauren and Lexie; sister, Brenda Pelton; niece Dawn Stanley-Perkins; nephew, Drew Perkins as well as several other nieces and nephews. Including his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian and siblings, Daryl, Judy, Chuck and Bruce Perkins.

In keeping with Harry’s wishes, he will be cremated. A celebration of Harry’s life will be held on January 6th in the early evening at the New London Eagles. To offer condolences to his family, please visit www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.