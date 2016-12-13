Louis R. Sams

He was born July 16, 1938, in Liberty, Missouri, to the late Charles W. and Alpha L. (Statesel) Sams. Louis was a 1956 graduate of Sandusky, High School and he had was a veteran of the Army, serving from 1956 to 1960. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Norwalk Post 2743, Eagles Aerie #711 and the Wakeman Eagles Post #4354. He loved working with his hands, helping others, loved to read and do Sudoku puzzles. He was a fan of Western Reserve Football, Ohio State Football and the Browns. He enjoyed his family, especially his great grandchildren. Louis was a devoted husband, great father and terrific grandfather and great grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Karen L. (Phipps) Sams, of Norwalk, Ohio, his son, Scott E. (Jenni) Priest, his daughters, Lorna J. Sams, of Wakeman, Ohio, and Kimberly L (Darren) Sivnksty, of Collins, Ohio, grandchildren, Dylan L. Sams, David Sivnksty, Danielle Priest, Nathan (Liliana) Priest, and Devon (Allison) Priest, great grandchildren, Kaleb Ellis, Leona Priest, Colton Watts, Colin Priest, Serena Sivnksty, Siera Sivnksty, and Savanna Sivnksty. He is also survived by his brothers, Gary L. (Donna) Sams, of Norwalk, Ohio, Charles W. Sams, Jr., of Huron, Ohio, Frank H. (Dorothy) Sams, of Collins, Ohio, John A. (Gerry) Sams, of Mt Gilead, Ohio, by his sisters, Charlene Gilliam, of Castalia, Ohio, Glenna D. Mullins, of Huron, Ohio, and Rita M. (Thomas) Wechter, of Norwalk, Ohio, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Louis is preceded in death by his 1st wife of 40 years Sandra E. (White) Sams, by his son, Lorn M. Sams, by his siblings, Earl Sams, Alpha Johns and Mickey Stout.

Friends may call on Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. until time of services at 7:30 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.