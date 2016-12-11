Norbert P. Schafer

Born in Navarre, Ohio, Norb was the eldest of Frank and Cecilia (Greenfelder) Schafer’s eleven children. He was raised in the Monroeville area; attended the one-room Halfway Road School, St. Joseph School, and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1932.

Norb served in the United States Army, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks, Honolulu, during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Following his discharge from the Army, Norb married Edna Adelman on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1944, at St. Alphonsus Church, Peru, Ohio.

Norb worked for The Maple City Ice Company, in Norwalk, for 42 years, retiring in 1980. Before refrigeration became widespread, he delivered blocks of ice to homes and businesses for use in their iceboxes. After the company became a beverage distribution center, Norb worked as a mechanic, driver-salesman, and warehouse inventory manager.

Norb was a member of the VFW and the Knights of Columbus. Norb was a devout member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He co-founded the parish’s Saint Vincent de Paul Society, served as head usher, transported parishioners to Mass. He enjoyed being with his family, nature, home and auto repair projects, and playing Scrabble.

Norb is survived by his sons, Thomas (Dawn) Schafer, Parma, Ohio; Timothy Schafer, Hilliard, Ohio; daughters, Dolores (Thomas) Charville, Monroeville, Ohio; Mary Ann Schafer (Jim Wright), both of Huron, Ohio; Roseann (David) Hainline; Norwalk, grandsons, Dennis (Angie) Charville, Toledo, Ohio; Dustin (Jen) Charville, Morrow, Ohio; David (Misty) Charville, Perrysburg, Ohio; Daniel (Karrie) Charville, Pleasant Plain, Ohio; Christopher Hainline, Geoffry Hainline, Darren Hainline, all of Norwalk, Matthew Schafer, Parma, Ohio; granddaughters, Rachel (Jason) Vanek, North Ridgeville, Ohio; Shannon Hainline, of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandsons, Carson, Caden, Griffin, twin great-grandsons, Cooper and Leighton; great-granddaughters, Katelyn, Haley, Lillian, Avery; brother, Robert Schafer, Monroeville, Ohio, sisters, Ann (Richard) Jones, Monroeville, Theresa (Vincent) Karl, of Tiro, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Marge (Edward), and Theresa (Peter), cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors, especially, Jack and Marge Bleile of Issaquah, Washington, and Jim and Penny Steffani, of Norwalk.

Norb was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Edna, in 1995; brothers, Edward, Warren (Agnes), Joseph, Peter, Alfred (Barb); sisters Ortrude (Paul) Smith, Mary (Rich) Moore.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk. Father Gilbert Mascarenhas will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 38 W. League Street, Norwalk, on Thursday, December, 15, 2016, at 10:30 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Saint Alphonsus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, in care of St. Mary Catholic Church, 38 West League Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or to FCEDO Advancement and Admissions Office, 93 E. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.