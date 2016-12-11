Eldon F. Young

He was born on November 25, 1931 in North Auburn, Ohio to the late Joseph and Gertrude (Wechter) Young. Eldon graduated from New Washington High School and then went on to Tiffin University, where he had graduated with an associate's degree.

He worked as an Accountant/Controller at Ohio Steel Tube in Shelby and has been retired for 35 years. Eldon was a member of the St. Bernard's Catholic Church in New Washington, Knights of Columbus and 55 Plus Club. He was also on the board of North Central Electric for 12 years and Clerk for Cranberry Township for 12 years. He had enjoyed cutting wood, raising sheep, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Norma J. (Miller) Young; 4 daughters, Patti (Dan) Tackett and their children, Seth (Karen) Tackett and their children, Brennan, Leila, and Eva; Sarah (Sean) Woodson and their children, Sean Jr. and Jo'i; Shaina (Jordan) Levant and their children, Kailynn and Kaden; Becki (Ben) Kimmel and their children, Ashley (Jake) Tidaback and their children, Amelia and Rowan; Whitney (Scott) Ehrman and their daughter, Maude; Jordan Kimmel and Kilee Kimmel; Shari (Steve) Whisler and their children, Brett (Zach) Briers; Taylor Whisler (Evan); Quinn Whisler (Terry) and son, Lukas; and Izaak Whisler; Amy (John) Arnold and their children, Hannah, Hayley, and Jared Arnold; a sister, Sr. Charlene Young; two brothers, Norbert Young, Dr. Robert (Chris) Young; And several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Eldon was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffrey and Daniel Young; 2 sisters, Mary Angela Hook Horning and, Dorothy C. Kreim; and a brother, Donald Young.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will be on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Eric Culler officiating. Burial will follow at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery in North Auburn. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother of Sorrows Maintenance Fund or Stein Hospice of Sandusky. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.