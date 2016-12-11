Dolores L. Miller

She was born November 7, 1920 in Monroeville. Dolores had cleaned homes and doctor offices over the years and was an avid baker. She had served as a Ridgeville Township Trustee and helped on the family farm over the years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she had served as the Bingo director for more than ten years. Dolores was also a member of the Altar & Rosary Society of St. Joseph, Norwalk VFW Auxiliary and the Monroeville American Legion Auxiliary. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by two daughters, Pat (Dale) Minnick of Bellevue, Diane (Ron) Evans of Monroeville; one son, Ron (Mary Ann) Miller of Monroeville; ten grandchildren, Mike Minnick, Betsy (Kory) Santoro, Marc Minnick, Trevor (Jessica) Evans, Derek (Andrea) Evans, Scott (Irene) Miller, Brian (Renee) Miller, Eric (Erica) Miller, Shelley Miller and Tracey (Brian) Ulery; twenty nine great grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Hettle, Mildred Miller, Rosemary Schaffer and Carolyn Mench; one brother, Vincent Schaffer; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard L. Miller in 1987; her parents, Carl and Martha (Pheiffer) Schaffer, Sr.; two sisters, Dorothy Schaffer and Elnora Bores; two brothers, Paul Schaffer and Carl Schaffer, Jr.; one great grandson, Kolt Skylar Minnick.

Friends may call Wednesday, December 14, 2016 from 3-7:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday, December 15, 2016 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 66 Chapel Street, Monroeville. Fr. Ronald A. Schock will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment Fund, 79 Chapel Street, Monroeville, Ohio 44847, the Monroeville Athletic Complex, P.O. Box 361, Monroeville Ohio 44847 or to the Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

