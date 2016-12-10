Bonnie Jean Woods

Bonnie was born to the late Quinton and Emogine (Nicholes) Case on December 26, 1942 in Pikeville Kentucky.

She and her husband, Charley, married on December 26th, 1957. She was a member of the New London Eagles. Bonnie enjoyed camping, cooking for the family, crocheting, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and most importantly taking care of her two beloved dogs, Freddy and Tinkerbell.

She had worked as a home health aide throughout Huron County.

She is survived by her daughter, Danna (Robert) Gibson of Lyndhurst and son, Charles (Darlene) Woods of Collins, by her five grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Hopkins of Collins, Danielle (Mickey) Archacki of Clarksfield, Devin Gibson of Norwalk, Destinee Gibson of Mansfield, and Drake Gibson of Lyndhurst, a special granddaughter Alexis Scherf. Her six greatgrandchildren, Kayleigh Archacki, Harper Bodnar, Maddox Gibson, McKenna Cobern, and Gabrielle and Isabelle Duchette. Two Nephews that were like sons to her, Brian Waldron (Bobbie Ziegler) of Norwalk, and Travis Lescher of Loudonville. Two brothers, Leon Case of Norwalk and Jr Case of Norwalk, Two sisters, Linda Case (Bruce Harp) of Norwalk and Donna Lescher of Norwalk and a sister-in-law Ruby Case of New London. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many friends.

She is proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charley Lee Woods in 2010, by her parents, Quinton and Emogine Case, siblings Bobby Case, Larry Case and Kathy Myers, by a Great Nephew Quinton Denger and by a brother-in-law David Lescher.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday the 13th from 5pm-7pm and Wednesday 11am to 12pmIn Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St. Norwalk, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at 12pm at Walker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Collins Cemetery. Online contributions may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.