Catherine A. Kelley

She was born to the late Henry B. and Jane E. (Ritchey) Hollenbaugh on April 26, 1945, in Shelby, Ohio. She was a devoted member of the Norwalk Alliance Church, Norwalk, Ohio, and was a member of a Small House Group. Cathy enjoyed reading books, traveling, taking cruises, coloring, and as a child, she was a member of Girl Scouts of America. She loved cooking, and was very good at it. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a previous employee of Huron Health Care Center and retired from Rite Aid, in Norwalk after 19 years of service. Within the past five years, Cathy endured two knee replacements, two back surgeries, pancreatitis and terminal pancreatic cancer, yet she kept her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Charles H. Kelley, of Norwalk, Ohio, by her son, Richard (Jamie) Tewers, of Sandusky, Ohio, by her daughter, Rebecca (Robert) Steel, of Vickery, Ohio, by her stepson, Kristopher (Ashley) Kelley, of San Diego, CA. Cathy is also survived by 4 grandchildren, by 2 great-grandchildren, and by her brother Ritchey (Becki) Hollenbaugh, of Columbus, Ohio.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, and her 2nd husband, Robert Tesmer, in 1995.

Friends may call on Monday, December 12, 2016, from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon in Norwalk Alliance Church, U.S. 250, Norwalk. Pastor Doug Peterson will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./