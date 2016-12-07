Shafter Risner

Shafter worked as a carpenter for 20 years with several railroad companies in Michigan and Ohio. For a short time he worked for Akron Standard Mold in Greenwich and later for Plymouth Locomotive, retiring in 1987. Shafter was an active member of the Baptist Church in Greenwich, serving as a deacon and performing needed tasks such as mowing the lawn. He later joined the First Baptist Church in New London.

Shafter moved his family to the country and built their home. He enjoyed his time on his small farm, raising chickens, cultivating pheasants, and bees. Shafter and his wife, Maxine, liked to go camping especially in Florida. He loved to spend time outdoors, whether it was on his tractor, sitting by a pond fishing, or hunting rabbits and pheasants. Shafter was a man of few words, but he cherished his family. The time he spent laughing around the living room with his children and grandchildren will be remembered by them for years to come.

Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Maxine; daughters Cleta (Jeff) Holida, of Willard, Sandy (Jack) Earhart, of Greenwich, and Denise (George) Eastman, of New London; grandchildren Angie (Mike) Baker, Travis (Paula) Earhart, Jay (Sara) and Jordan (Chelsea) Eastman, and Hannah (Cody) Granneman; 9 great-grandchildren and siblings Glaster (Alva) Risner, Betty (James) McCormack, Ray Risner, and Donna (Roger) Smith. Shafter was preceded in death by his brothers, Alger and Vaxter; great grandson Isaiah and sisters-in-laws Toni, Elizabeth, Mildred and Helen.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, December 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main, Greenwich, and on Saturday from 10 until the time of services beginning at 11 a.m. at the New London First Baptist church, 432 Park Avenue, New London. Burial will take place at Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery. Donations in Shafter’s memory may be directed to the Church, Stein Hospice, or to the American Heart Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be directed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.