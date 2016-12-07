Maurice E. Trembley

Maurice served in the Army during World War II. He earned a Good Conduct, American Campaign, World War II Victory, and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with five Bronze Stars. Maurice married Irene D. Durtka on September of 1950 and together they raised four children.

He was a mechanic for almost 20 years and an assembler for Gilford. Maurice was a member of the First Baptist Church of New London and the New London American Legion. He had many joys in his life including, gardening, taking care of his cats, woodcutting and being the captain of the church bus route.

Maurice will be missed by his wife, Irene; children, David Trembley of Hebron, Ohio, Kathy Hiltabidel of Lorain and Sharon (Larry) VanEenwyk of Colorado; grandchildren, Jonathan VanEewyk, Joel VanEenwyk, Melinda Burdette, Heidi Newell and Heather Trembley; great grandchildren, Paige Newell and Ella Jones and brother, Bill Trembley of New London.

In addition to his parents, Maurice was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan and sister, Marjorie Hoffstatter.

A burial will take place at a later date with military honors. Memorial contributions can be given to the First Baptist Church of New London, 432 Park Avenue, New London, Ohio 44851. www.eastmanfuneralhome.com