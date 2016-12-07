Linda Mae (Cole) Myers

Born April 20th 1959 in Shelby Ohio to Edward and Opal Cole. Linda's most joyous time was when she was with her family. She truly loved camping, playing pool, watching her grandchildren play sports, shopping, eating out and certainly had a soft spot for her two fur babies (Shiloh & Benji).

Linda was survived by her husband James (Frank) Myers, mother Opal Cole, mother in law Doris Myers, 2 Daughters April (George) Hudson, Kara (Randy) Hatfield, 1 son, Shane (Amber) McCoy, 3 step sons Chris (Michelle) Myers, Rob Myers and Brian Waldron, 1 step daughter Heather (Dave) Youngman, and 21 grandchildren

She was also survived by 3 sisters, Mary (Micky) Eckert, Lillie (Elmer) Keen, Geraldine Tuttle, 1 brother Paul Cole, and several nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by, her father Edward Cole, 1 brother Larry Cole, father in law Kenny Myers and Mother in law Alma Myers.

The Calling hours are at Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Saturday December 10th, 2016 from 11:00 am to 1:30 PM where the funeral service will then be held at 1:30 with Pastor Ricky Branham officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, dinner immediately after at the Willard elks.