Joyce Heuring

Joyce was a secretary and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1953. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, 60 yr. member of the Eastern Star, and Eagles Aerie 490 auxiliary. She enjoyed playing the piano, birdwatching, painting, and reading. She loved spending her winters in Zephyrhills, FL for 21 years.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Heuring whom she married Sep. 11, 1955 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue, sons; Michael (Tonya) Heuring of Bellevue, Neil (Stephanie) Heuring of Bellevue, grandchildren; Hayley, Jared, Allison, Alex; Gabrielle, Dax, Magdalynn and Jocelynn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Shirley Stephens.

Friends will be received Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 from 5-8 pm at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. A funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Juli Lejman-Guy Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 at 11:00 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 Southwest St. Bellevue. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870

