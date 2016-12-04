Daniel John Cramer

He was born Aug. 18, 1949 in Chanute, Kansas to Wilmer and Pauline (Kimble) Cramer.

Dan graduated from Monroeville High School in 1968 and served in the 25th Army Engineers during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the Bellevue Eagles, Bellevue and Lakeland VFWs, and the Clyde Masonic Lodge.

Dan retired from International Metal Hose. He had owned D&D Construction, and had worked for Knight Securities at NASA Plumbrook. He enjoyed playing golf and home remodeling.

On April 19, 1971, he married Diane Susan (Lower) Cramer and she survives in Lakeland. Also surviving are his mother, Pauline Cramer of Bellevue; children, Eric John (Robin) Cramer of Sandusky and Erin Susan (Aaron) Smith of Upper Sandusky; grandchildren, Mitchell Cramer and Taylor Carver; his siblings, William "Lane" Cramer of Bellevue, Robert Cramer of Bellevue and Kathy Cramer of Sandusky.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Wilmer Cramer.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue, where a Masonic service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Bruce Kent officiating. Entombment will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park Mausoleum. Military rites will be conducted by the Bellevue American Legion, VFW and Marine Corps League.

Memorials may be given to the Wounded Soldier Fund in Bellevue.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com.