Frances C. Knapp

Frances was born to Martin and Frances (nee Horvath) Clark on January 12, 1917 in Ashland. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1934.

Frances met the love of her life, Cloyd Knapp while he was coaching her softball team. She moved to New London in 1941 after marring Cloyd.

She had a long career with the former CE Ward Company of New London as a seamstress.

Frances leaves behind her daughter, Vicki (Bill) Shepard of Rochester Hills, MI; son, Ronald (Lyn) Knapp of Sheffield Lake; grandchildren, Bill Shepard, Brian Shepard, Katy Jones and Kelly Knapp-Lewis; great grandchildren, Kassidy Jones, Tyler Jones, Cody Jones, Allison Shepard and Emily Shepard and siblings, Cook Clark, Barb Clever and Christine Carver.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyd; her parents and 12 siblings.

A visitation will take place at Eastman Funeral Home in New London from noon on Sunday, December 4, 2016 until the 2 pm service with Pastor Doug Lang officiating. Her interment will follow in Grove Street Cemetery, New London.

Online condolences are encouraged and may be expressed to her family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.