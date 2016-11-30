Robert C. Cook

He was born September 13, 1937 in Bellevue to Clifton C. & Sarah E. (Peacock) Cook.

Robert graduated from Bellevue High School and served our country in the US Air Force. He worked at R.R. Donnelley's for over 35 years.

Survivors include his sisters, Joanna Frederick and Barbara Townsend, both of Port Clinton and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers-in-law, Harlan Frederick and Fred Townsend.

Visitation will be Noon-2:00pm Saturday, December 3, 2016 at the Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St, Bellevue. His funeral service will be 2:00pm Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Strongs Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Stein Hospice.

