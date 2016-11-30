Frances (Crow) Dreyer

Fran was born September 19, 1924 in Detroit, MI to the late Arthur Roy and Clossie Fay Crow and moved with her family to Vermilion in 1944, then to Norwalk in 1957. She graduated from Case Western Reserve with her Education degree in 1970 and received her Masters of Education from BGSU. She taught 3rd grade in the Norwalk City Schools for 20 years.

Fran and her husband, William B. “Bill” Dreyer joined the family business, Crow Lumber in 1955, eventually becoming co-owner of Home Lumber in Norwalk. She was always eager to learn and after retiring from teaching she brought computers and technology into Home Lumber. She enjoyed vacationing at the cottage in Vermilion, and was a past president for the Linwood Park Cottage Owners Association in the 1980’s. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Norwalk and lived at the Carriage House since 2012.

She was preceded by her parents, husband Bill, brother, A.R. Crow Jr.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother and is survived by her sons, Bill (Kathy) Dreyer of Stuart, FL, Dick (Vicki) Dreyer of Powell, OH, and Bob Dreyer of Lakewood, OH; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren;

Friends may call on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. The Rev. Adrian N. Doll will officiate. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 21 Firelands Blvd., Norwalk, OH 44857 or New Avenues to Independence, 17608 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44112. The family would like to thank the staff at the Carriage House and Stein Hospice for their loving care of their mother.

