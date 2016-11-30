Brett L. Brunke

Brett was a graduate of Naperville North High School in Naperville, Illinois. He had worked for Walmart in Ashland in the frozen food department and also at Kent Sporting Goods in New London. Brett was a member of the New London Eagles.

He was a loyal Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.

He is survived by his mother, Cherry (nee Frain) Grignon of Olena; sister, Denise (Tom) Gardner of Olena; nephew, Kenneth Low; stepmother, Pauline (Richard) Felikski; special friend, Patty Klinger and several aunts, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Brunke; grandparents, Doris (Howard) Boerman and Kenneth Frain and grandmother, Charlotte (Leo) Radecki.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 with family and friends being welcomed from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. with a lunch to follow all at the New London Eagles, 29 West Fir St.

Memorials if desired may be given to the New London Eagles or to Sutton Bank, payable to Cherrill Grignon to help the family with expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.