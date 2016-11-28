Renee R. Dellisanti

She was born November 5, 1954, in Amherst, Ohio to the late Casey and Marjorie (Black) Dellisanti.

Renee enjoyed her jobs at WLKR (Recipe Show), Parts Distributors, Inc., and her different employments in food service in Milan, Berlin Heights, and Santa Belle Island, Florida.

She was active in her community, especially with events at Norwalk Raceway Park, and as a Berlin Heights Basket Festival coordinator and Basket Festival queen advisor. Renee was a dedicated daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, always there to lend a hand or a word of advice.

She loved to partake in any conversation from sports, to politics, to cooking.

Renee is survived by her brother Ramsey, and his children, Gina (Dave), Randy (Rosa), and Bart (Kristy), by her brother Pete and his children, Christina (Tim), Melissa (Ted) and Casey, by her brother Tony (Nancy McCoy), and his children, Megan, Kelly, and Jake, by her brother Joe (Kim Hohler), and children, Matt (Marissa), Anthony “Chooch” (Emily), Dominic, and Becca. She is also survived by her great nieces and nephews that she adored; Tye, Miah, Austin, Brayden, Ryler, Mikayla, CJ, Tanner, Enzo, Lucca, Lola, Rocco, and Josie, and by her Uncle Henry (Mary) Black.

There will be no visitation. A family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher Titus Foundation – Oncology, 272 Benedict Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.