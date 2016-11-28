Janice “Jan” N. Bowen

Jan is survived by her sister, Donna M. Reer, of Florida, several nephews, and a niece. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Gertrude McCrillis, and her brother, Bruce McCrillis.

There will be no visiting hours. There will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2016, in Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk, Ohio. Pastor Dave Brown will officiate.

Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio.

Memories of Jan or words of comfort to her family may be expressed by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.