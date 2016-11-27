Floyd Nelson McQuown

He was born on May 26, 1917 in Forest, Ohio to the late Bruce and Mary (Harman) McQuown. He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, had retired as a Pilot on B24 Bomber and was a Prisoner of War.

He was a flight instructor in Willard, retired from the B&O Railroad and was a member of the Ohio Soaring Club in Marion. Floyd had volunteered at Willard Mercy Hospital and Habitat for Humanity. He was also a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Willard.

He is survived by a son, James (Pamela) McQuown of Elyria; grandchildren, Kelly (Christopher) Sprague of Powell, Ohio and Jason (Amanda) McQuown of Westerville, Ohio; He was also the proud great-grandfather of Morgan Sprague and Emerson and Payton McQuown.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Thelma Jayne McQuown; sisters, Beulah Clinger and Madalyn Shields; brothers, Noel, Norman and Kenneth McQuown.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Secor Funeral Home, 202 W. Maple St., Willard, where the funeral service will be at noon with the Rev. Doug Beggs officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Willard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Howard St., Willard, Ohio 44890 or a charitable organization of choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.