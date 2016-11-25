She was born June 21, 1937 in Alabama to Edward and Eunice (Barton) Mobley.

Sue was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Cheri (Frank) Panfalone of Bellevue; Clarence "Butch" Gardner of Florida; Candy (Paul) Krause of Bellevue; Michelle Meacham of Bellevue; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Jo Moodey, Gary Mobley, Ervin Mobley, Travis Mobley, all of Alabama.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her son, Donald Gardner, and her siblings, Clyde Mobley, Mayo Mobley, Linda Robinson and Verlin Mobley.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 Sunday at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St, Bellevue, where a funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. A memorial gathering will take place after the service until 6 p.m. at the Bellevue Eagles.

Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice of Sandusky.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com.