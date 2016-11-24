Mike was born on December 4, 1932 in Hennessey, OK to the late William J. and Bessie (Knecht) Cooper.

Mike attended school in Hennessey, OK and then enlisted in the Army/Air Force in 1953 and was stationed in Alaska. After being honorably discharged in 1955, Mike moved to Norwalk, OH with his brother, Roy. He worked as service station attendant before he was employed at Gould, where he realized he wanted to be an independent business owner. Mike left Gould to build and open his own radiator repair shop in Norwalk in 1976. After discovering radiators were being sold at gas stations and made more with plastic, he decided to go into hydraulics. In 1981, he taught himself the business of hydraulics and built what is now known as Cooper Hydraulic Hose. After retiring in June 2015, his son, Michael C. Cooper Jr. took over the business.

Mike met his wife, Carol (Lewis) for the first time at a wedding of their very close friends, Charles and Mary Lou Fisher. One year later they had their first date which became one of many and a lifetime of happiness together. They married in Meadville, PA on January 30, during the blizzard of 1977.

Mike loved flying, he was a member and past president of the EAA Chapter 50 in Huron. He owned several planes before deciding to build his own RVA experimental plane. During his test flight, the tail went off the runway and he was fortunate to escape without injury before the plane went into flames. Mike was determined not to give up; he believed in "if at first you don't succeed, try again." He built his second plane and it gave him great joy.

Mike had many talents, including making a barrel of Concord grape wine every year. That was not enough to appease this wine maker, he noticed all of the dandelions on his property and started making dandelion wine and even Niagara Wine. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed making rocking chairs for children.

He was a faithful member and staunch supporter of St. Anthony's Parish in Milan.

Michael is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol Cooper. He is also survived by his children, Karen (John) Logan of Medina, Michael C. (Jennifer) Cooper Jr. of Milan and Matthew (Samantha) Cooper of Norwalk; grandchildren, Evan and Nathan Cooper, and Katie and Allie Logan; sister, Anna Jo Burge; brothers, Wayne (Judy) and Harold (Marilyn) Cooper and sever nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his brothers, Leo (Louise) and Roy (Maude) Cooper and brother-in-law, Clifford Burge.

Friends may call on Friday, November 25, 2016 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory Milan Chapel, 1 S. Main St., Milan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 130 S. Main St., Milan with Father Gilbert Mascarenhas presiding. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Milan.

Those wishing to contribute to Michael's memory may do so to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 130 S. Main St., Milan, Oh. 44857.

