Danny Dean Erwin Shirey

He is survived by his parents, Rick and Christine Shirey of Plymouth; three siblings, Christopher (Jen) Shirey of Findlay, OH, Sarah Shirey of Fayetteville, NC, and Jordan Shirey of Plymouth, OH; a niece, Elsie Shirey; grandmother, Kay Shirey; grandfathers, Fred Radermacher and Gene Baker; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by a grandfather, Larry Shirey; and a grandmother, (Oma) Charlotte Radermacher.

Danny was not only a hero to his country but he is also a hero to the organ recipients who have been blessed with his generosity.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio from 4:00 to 7:00 PM with military honors being conducted at 7:00 PM. Burial will held at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com