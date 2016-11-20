Carl R. Chandler

He was born March 16, 1938 to Willis Joseph and Elizabeth Loretta (nee Childers) Chandler in New London. He surrendered his heart to Jesus his heavenly father on September 23, 2016. Carl was raised by his grandparents and his Uncle Elmer and Aunt Vivian Chandler.

Carl graduated from New London High School in 1958. He also attended The Ohio State University and served his country as part of the U.S. Reserve National Guard. He followed the Cleveland Indians and loved all sports, especially football.

He is survived by his wife Katharine A. Chandler; children, Dawn, Carl aka “Chuck” and Heide (Jason) Fields; grandchildren (whom he cherished) Morgan, Jesse and Ashtyn; brothers, Art and Norman Chandler; sister Barbara (Phil) Phillips and several nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents and his son Christopher Ray Chandler and also a brother, Jerry.

To follow Carl’s wishes there will be no services and donations if desired may be made to Heartland Hospice, 907 W. State St, Suite A, Freemont, OH 43420, The ALS Foundation, 6155 Rockslide Rd, #403, Independence, OH 44131, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk, OH 44857, or Carl and Kathy’s church, The Chapel South, 156 S. Norwalk Rd, Norwalk, OH 44857. The family would like to publicly thank Dr. Nishit Shah and the staff of both Fisher-Titus Medical Center and Heartland Hospice for all of the wonderful care and help that they received.

