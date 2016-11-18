Helen (Morgan) Cantrill

Helen was born on December 10, 1943 in Gallipolis, OH to the late Lewis and Ruth (Baxter) Morgan.

Helen was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. It was her heart for others that made her an exceptional person. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends at the Wakeman Eagles, where she was a member and active in the Red Caps, working in her yard and spending lots of time with her family.

Helen is survived by her children, Cheryl (Randy) Shelton, Leo (Helen) Cantrill Jr., Milton (Daneile) Cantrill, Martin (Michelle) Cantrill and Karen (Mike) Dunson; grandchildren, Brandon Cantrill, Sara Shelton, Anna Shelton, Bailey (Ethan) Henning, Hannah Cantrill, Caden Cantrill and Chase Dunson; sister, Jean (Jerry) Ward of Frankfort, OH and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Leo Robert Cantrill Sr. and her siblings, John Hayden, Bob, Delbert "Bud", Lew, Duane, Casey, Adrian, Milton and Wendel Morgan.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 20, 2016 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky.

Condolences may be shared on line at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.