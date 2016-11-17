Betty L. Stein

Betty is survived by her husband, Karl Stein; 5 children, Deborah Ann Ott (Mark) of Willard, OH, Jennifer Rebecca Kamaleson (David) of Howard, OH, Laura Jeanne Ott of Monroeville, OH, Cindy Marie Ingram (Clay) of Pelzer, SC, Henry Karl Stein of Alice, TX; her mother, Avanel Hicks; 6 siblings, Wanda Brown of New Haven, OH, Peggy Holbrook (Mike) of Willard, OH, Patricia Giles of Willard, OH, Ricky Hicks (Cindy) of New Haven, OH, Joni Wilson of New Haven, OH, Kathy Armitage of Willard; 14 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, John W. Hicks; and two brother in laws, Dennis Giles and Jerry Armitage.

Friends may call at the Church of Nazarene, 4414 Townline Road 12 Willard, OH on Friday, November 18, 2016 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. On Saturday, November 19, 2016, friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. with a memorial service at 12:00 P.M. at the church. Online condolences may be made to Betty’s family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com